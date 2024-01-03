JEE Main Takers To Undergo Frisking, Biometric Checks After Toilet Breaks

JEE Main 2024 New Rules: The measure aims to prevent unfair practices and proxy attendance.

Frisking and biometric attendance will be mandatory for candidates taking the Joint Entrance Examination - Main (JEE-Main) engineering entrance exam, even after using the restroom. These norms also apply to officials, observers, staff, and individuals providing refreshments during the exam.

NTA Director Subodh Kumar Singh explained that this measure aims to prevent unfair practices and proxy attendance. While the current screening process involves entry checks and biometric attendance, these measures are being intensified to ensure a completely foolproof examination with zero incidents.



Currently, aspirants undergo screening and biometric attendance recording at the entry point. Mr Singh mentioned that this process would be implemented in other exams in the future.

JEE (Main) - 2024 will be held in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

This time, NTA has received a record 12.3 lakh registrations for the exam. The second edition of the bi-annual exam is set for April.

JEE Main 2024: ExaminationStructure

The JEE Main examination comprises two distinct papers. Candidates who qualify for Paper 1 are eligible for Undergraduate Engineering programs like BE/BTech in NITs, IIITs, and other CFTIs, as well as institutions and universities funded or recognized by participating State Governments. Successful candidates in JEE (Main) also qualify for JEE (Advanced), the entrance exam for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Paper 2 of JEE (Main) is designed for individuals aspiring to pursue BArch and BPlanning courses across different universities in the country.

JEE Main 2024: Examination schedule

JEE (Main) - 2024 Session 1 for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) is scheduled to take place from January 24 to February 1, 2024, while Session 2 is set for April 1 to April 15, 2024. This scheduling aims to prevent any clash with Board examinations, which may occur at varying times across States/UTs. Additionally, both Paper 2A and Paper 2B (BArch and BPlanning) will be conducted twice in the year 2024, in both January and April.

JEE Main 2024: Admission Eligibility

The JEE Main examination is the gateway for admission to prestigious institutions such as the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs). The eligibility criteria include securing a minimum of 75 per cent marks in the 12th-grade examination or being in the top 20 percentile of the respective Board's 12th-grade examination. For candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST), the qualifying marks are reduced to 65 per cent. Additionally, specific subject combinations in the qualifying examination are required for admission to BE/BTech and BArch/BPlanning courses in these institutes.