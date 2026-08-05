Woman Jumps From 18th Floor After Fight With Boyfriend, Survives Miraculously After Landing On Tree

A 20-year-old woman in China survived an 18-storey fall after jumping from her apartment balcony in apparent desperation following an overnight argument with her boyfriend. Her survival has been described as remarkable by doctors, but her family now faces a struggle to pay for her treatment, the South China Morning Post reported. The incident took place around 4 am on July 12 in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province. The woman, identified only by the alias Xiaoyi, had been arguing with her boyfriend for several hours inside their rented apartment.

According to her family, Xiaoyi had already decided to end the relationship and had booked a train ticket on July 10 to return to her hometown in Yunnan province. They allege that after another argument on the night of July 11, her boyfriend stopped her from leaving by taking away her identity card and mobile phone and locking the apartment door.

In what her family says was a desperate attempt to get away, Xiaoyi jumped from the balcony on the 18th floor. Against all odds, she survived. A tree reportedly slowed her fall before she landed on thick brushwood, significantly reducing the impact.

Her boyfriend rushed her to a nearby hospital and paid an initial 20,000 yuan (about US$3,000) towards her treatment.

Doctors found that Xiaoyi had suffered severe injuries, including trauma to her head, lungs, liver, and spleen, as well as fractures to her pelvis, pubic bone, and both legs. She underwent two surgeries and was scheduled for a third operation later in July.

After regaining consciousness, Xiaoyi shared details of what had happened with her family. Her uncle Li travelled from Yingjiang county in Yunnan province to care for her and said the couple had argued several times before the incident.

"My niece said she felt dizzy after arguing all night. In that moment, her only thought was to escape the flat and leave her boyfriend," Li said. She regretted her impulsive decision, her uncle added.

The family's financial burden has also drawn attention. Xiaoyi's mother was diagnosed with cancer in 2022, forcing the family to exhaust their savings and take on debt for her treatment.

Xiaoyi's medical bills have now exceeded 100,000 yuan (about US$15,000), with around 60,000 yuan still owed to the hospital. The family has raised 90,000 yuan through an online crowdfunding campaign, but they remain worried about the cost of her ongoing treatment and rehabilitation.

Following the incident, Xiaoyi's family refused to let her boyfriend visit her in hospital, saying they feared his presence would distress her. After he reportedly tried to enter her room several times, the family called the police, who intervened and asked him to leave.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fall.

"My niece is truly fortunate. Just a few feet away from the green belt is a cement ground; she would have surely died had she landed there," Li remarked.