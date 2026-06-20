NEET UG 2026 Retest Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination on June 21, with the exam body saying it is fully prepared for the smooth and secure conduct of the test for over 22.79 lakh candidates across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. The NEET UG 2026 re-test is scheduled to be held tomorrow, Sunday, from 2 pm to 5:15 pm in pen-and-paper mode. Candidates with disabilities (PwD/PwBD) who are eligible for compensatory time will be permitted to write the examination until 6:20pm.

Ahead of the NEET-UG re-test, authorities are conducting a nationwide mock drill today as part of extensive preparations to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of the examination.

The mock drill began at 9 am and will continue until late evening. More than 2.5 lakh security personnel are expected to participate in the exercise across the country.

All examination centres have already been handed over to the National Testing Agency (NTA). The centres will operate under a three-tier security arrangement on the day of the examination.

NEET UG 2026 Retest: Track all the latest updates on the NEET UG 2026 re-test here