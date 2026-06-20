NEET UG 2026 Retest Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination on June 21, with the exam body saying it is fully prepared for the smooth and secure conduct of the test for over 22.79 lakh candidates across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. The NEET UG 2026 re-test is scheduled to be held tomorrow, Sunday, from 2 pm to 5:15 pm in pen-and-paper mode. Candidates with disabilities (PwD/PwBD) who are eligible for compensatory time will be permitted to write the examination until 6:20pm.
Ahead of the NEET-UG re-test, authorities are conducting a nationwide mock drill today as part of extensive preparations to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of the examination.
The mock drill began at 9 am and will continue until late evening. More than 2.5 lakh security personnel are expected to participate in the exercise across the country.
All examination centres have already been handed over to the National Testing Agency (NTA). The centres will operate under a three-tier security arrangement on the day of the examination.
NEET UG 2026 Retest: Track all the latest updates on the NEET UG 2026 re-test here
NEET UG 2026 Re-test Live Updates: Three-Tier Security Cover, Paramilitary Deployment
The CCTV feeds will remain accessible to the NTA for real-time monitoring. In addition, a high-level monitoring centre has been established to monitor social media platforms and track any suspicious activity related to the examination.
NEET UG 2026 Re-test Live Updates: How will NEET UG 2026 examination centres function on exam day?
All examination centres have already been handed over to the NTA and will function under a three-tier security arrangement. According to officials, paramilitary forces will be responsible for the custody and security of question papers and answer booklets, while more than 5,000 centres will be monitored through CCTV surveillance and security personnel.
NEET UG 2026 Re-test Live Updates: What security arrangements have been put in place?
The examination will be conducted under an extensive multi-layered security framework, including CCTV surveillance, Aadhaar-based biometric authentication, GPS-enabled transportation of examination materials, and deployment of more than 2 lakh personnel.
NEET UG 2026 Re-test Live Updates: How many candidates will appear for the NEET UG 2026 re-test?
The examination will be conducted for over 22.79 lakh candidates across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.
NEET UG 2026 Re-test Live: When will the NEET UG 2026 re-test be held and what are the exam timings?
The NEET UG 2026 re-test will be held on June 21, Sunday, from 2 pm to 5:15 pm in pen-and-paper mode. Candidates with disabilities (PwD/PwBD) who are eligible for compensatory time will be allowed to write the exam till 6:20pm.