Holding On To Hope: Students Take NEET Again With Eyes On Medical Career

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) re‑examination began at 2 pm on Sunday under massive security arrangements, with over 22.79 lakh candidates appearing after the cancellation of the May 3 paper. The exam is scheduled to conclude at 5:15 pm. Candidates arrived at the centre early in the morning amid anxious family members waiting outside.

At a centre in Jaipur's Gandhinagar area, a motivational quote painted on a school wall: "Fate cannot stop a person with a noble goal" served as an encouragement to students facing the retest. Among those taking the paper again was Gaurav, a candidate from Chhabra village in Kotputli, who travelled with his uncle. Speaking to our reporter, he said this was his second attempt after scoring 448 marks previously. "I feel a bit nervous," he admitted.

The son of a farmer who studied only up to class 10, Gaurav aspires to become a neurologist and hopes to be the first doctor in his family. His ambition, he said, was kindled after watching clips of the web series The Good Doctor on his uncle's phone.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has stepped up security and administrative measures following the leak of the May 3 question paper that forced the cancellation of the earlier exam. Preparations included delivery of sealed question papers under the supervision of the Air Force and paramilitary forces, a full mock drill the day before the re‑exam, and the deployment of multiple sector magistrates at the district level.

Even wall clocks inside exam halls are being provided and synchronised by the NTA to maintain uniformity. The month since the cancellation has been turbulent for candidates, families and authorities. News cycles were dominated by updates on the leak investigation, official actions, and the logistics of re‑conducting the test.

For many students, the interval meant restarting preparation and coping with heightened anxiety. Gaurav described the emotional toll of the leak and the ensuing delay. "It was disheartening," he said. "We had prepared thoroughly. Starting over was stressful." He spent much of the past month reorganising notes, taking online practice tests from home and rebuilding his confidence.

His uncle, reassuring him before the exam, poured water from a steel flask into a transparent plastic bottle and told him, "Son, don't worry. Whatever the outcome, it will be fine."

Candidates and their families echoed a mixture of apprehension and hope: apprehension because of the scandal and the high stakes involved, and hope that the enhanced safeguards will ensure a fair exam this time.

Gaurav said he expects a tough paper, given recent patterns, but added that worrying will not change the result and that he has to give his best.

The re‑exam is being closely watched not only for candidates' futures but also as a test of the NTA's ability to conduct secure nationwide assessments. As the three‑hour‑15‑minute exam proceeds, thousands of students are once again seated at centres across the country, attempting to remake their chances and write their futures.