NEET Candidate Arrested For Using Hidden Mobile Phone In Exam Centre Washroom

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Hyderabad City Police on Sunday arrested an 18-year-old NEET aspirant for alleged malpractice after he was found using a hidden mobile phone inside the washroom of a government school exam centre in Ragannaguda, under the jurisdiction of Adibatla police.

The accused, a resident of Achampet, had reportedly planned the cheating beforehand. In a social media post on X, Hyderabad police said that he reached ZPHS Ragannaguda around 7 am and placed a mobile phone inside a washroom ventilator that adjoined the school compound wall. At 11 am he entered the washroom, wrapped the phone in a zip-lock cover and concealed it inside the flush tank.

Authorities said the centre and candidates underwent routine security checks, a thorough inspection at 6 am, another check at 11 am, and frisking of all students at the entrance. However, the phone inside the flush tank went undetected during those initial rounds.

During the examination the student complained of stomach pain and requested to use the restroom. The centre's single common washroom is located some distance from the school building. When invigilators noticed the candidate spending an unusually long time inside, they sent staff to check. He was then caught red‑handed allegedly searching for answers on the concealed phone.

Police seized the device at the scene. A forensic inspection of the handset showed active use of Google Chrome to search for exam answers and Instagram as the only other logged app. The accused reportedly admitted to the offence during interrogation and remains in police custody.

A case has been registered on a complaint from the school administration, and further investigation is ongoing. The NTA conducted the NEET Undergraduate re‑examination on June 21, 2026, across 5,440 centres in India and 14 centres abroad.