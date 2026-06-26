Re-NEET UG 2026 OMR Sheets To Be Released Separately, Confirms NTA

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has confirmed that the Re-NEET UG 2026 OMR Sheets will not be released along with the provisional answer key. Instead, candidates who appeared for the Re-NEET UG 2026 exam will be able to access their individual OMR response sheets separately after the scanning process is completed.

The clarification comes after many candidates raised questions about the absence of OMR sheets during the answer key challenge process. According to NTA, this step has been taken to speed up the evaluation process while maintaining transparency.

When Will Re-NEET UG 2026 OMR Sheets Be Released?

NTA has explained that the scanning of OMR answer sheets is still in progress. The process has not yet been completed. So the agency has decided to release the Re-NEET UG 2026 OMR Sheets at a later stage.

Once the scanning work is over, candidates will receive a separate opportunity to view and download their individual OMR response sheets. This will allow them to verify the responses recorded during the examination.

Re-NEET UG 2026 Answer Key Challenge

NTA has introduced a revised approach for the Re-NEET UG 2026 exam. The agency has opened the provisional answer key challenge process before releasing individual OMR sheets.

Candidates can now check the provisional NEET answer keys for all question paper sets and raise objections if they find any incorrect answers. According to NTA, starting the answer key challenge early gives students enough time to review the answers without waiting for the completion of OMR sheet scanning.

This parallel process is also expected to help experts review objections while the scanning work continues.

Re-NEET UG 2026 Result

NTA has stated that releasing the answer key challenge and scanning OMR sheets simultaneously will help complete the evaluation process more efficiently. After the OMR sheets are released and all answer key objections are reviewed, the agency will prepare the final answer key and announce the Re-NEET UG 2026 result.