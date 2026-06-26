NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Answer Key Released: Objection Window Open Till June 28

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the objection window for the provisional answer key of the NEET UG 2026 re-examination conducted on June 21, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the re-exam can now access the provisional answer keys and raise objections through the official portal.

As per the notification, the challenge window will remain open from June 25 to June 28, 2026, till 11:50 PM. Students who find discrepancies in the provisional answers can submit objections by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per question. Supporting documents must be uploaded while submitting challenges.

Direct Link: NEET UG 2026 Provisional Answer Key

How to Challenge NEET UG 2026 Answer Key?

Candidates can follow these steps to raise objections against the NEET UG 2026 provisional answer key:

Visit the official NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the "Answer Key Challenge for NEET(UG) – 2026 Re-Examination" link.

Enter your login credentials like application number and password.

Upload supporting documents or evidence from NCERT or standard textbooks.

Pay the required fee and submit the challenge.

NEET UG 2026 Answer Key Challenge Fee

NTA has fixed a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per question challenged. However, if the challenge is found to be valid after expert review, the fee paid for that particular question will be refunded. Candidates should note that objections can be submitted only once, and no changes will be permitted after final submission. Therefore, aspirants are advised to verify all details carefully before making the payment.