Odisha JEE NEET UG 2026 Merit List Out: Check Odisha MBBS, BDS Ranks, Counselling Schedule

OJEE NEET UG 2026: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee has released the final NEET UG 2026 state merit list for admission to MBBS and BDS courses for the 2026-27 academic session. A total of 6,217 candidates have been included in the merit list for Odisha's 85 per cent state quota counselling. The list contains candidates' state ranks, NEET All India Ranks (AIR) and categories.

Candidates can use the merit list along with the seat matrix to fill their preferred colleges and courses. The Round 1 counselling process is underway, with choice filling and locking open until August 17, while the provisional seat allotment result will be announced on August 19.

Click here: OJEE NEET UG Merit List 2026

Odisha NEET UG 2026 Seat Matrix

OJEE has released the MBBS and BDS seat matrix for Round 1. The matrix includes 2,009 seats, comprising 1,870 MBBS seats and 139 BDS seats.

Government MBBS without EWS: 1,147 seats

1,147 seats Government MBBS with EWS: 425 seats

425 seats Private MBBS: 298 seats

298 seats Government BDS: 54 seats

54 seats Private BDS: 85 seats

85 seats Total: 2,009 seats

Candidates should check the seat matrix carefully before filling their preferences, as seat availability varies according to the college, course and category.

OJEE NEET UG Counselling 2026: Important Dates

Candidates participating in Odisha NEET UG 2026 counselling should keep the following dates in mind:

Provisional state merit list: August 13, 2026

August 13, 2026 Objections/grievances deadline: August 14, 2026, 11:30 AM

August 14, 2026, 11:30 AM Final state merit list: August 14, 2026, 5 PM

August 14, 2026, 5 PM Choice filling and locking: August 14, 2026, 8:30 PM to August 17, 2026, 11:59 PM

August 14, 2026, 8:30 PM to August 17, 2026, 11:59 PM Round 1 provisional seat allotment: August 19, 2026, 5 PM

Candidates included in the merit list must complete their choice filling and locking within the prescribed deadline. While selecting preferences, students should consider their NEET rank, category, available seats and preferred course and college.