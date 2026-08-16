NEET Counselling 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment On August 19: Check Next Steps

NEET Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced a revised schedule for the first round of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) counselling 2026. The revised counselling schedule is available on the committee's official website, mcc.nic.in. As per the new schedule, the NEET UG 2026 counselling Round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on August 19, 2026. Applicants must note that they can lock their choices till 6 pm on August 17.

The medical body started the NEET counselling process on August 5, 2026. Candidates must complete online registration and pay requisite counselling fee online, as per the official document. Only candidates who have made the payment will become eligible for further process, the official notification stated.

How To Fill And Lock Choice?

As per official information, candidates must select course and institute preferences. They must save and lock choices within the given schedule.

Seat Allotment Result

Based on merit and preferences, the undergraduate medical seat will be allotted to candidates by the MCC. The Round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on August 19, as per the new schedule. Candidates must report to the allotted institute from August 20 to 25, 2026.

What's Next?

If no seat is allotted after NEET UG counseling Round 1, candidates will become eligible to participate in the next round of the NEET 2026 counselling. If a seat is allotted to a candidate, they may freeze or float their allotment as per their choices.

As per the new rules announced by the medical committee, no physical reporting for candidates opting for upgradation is needed.