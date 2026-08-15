NEET MDS Counselling 2026 Dates Out: Round 1 Registration From August 18

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced NEET MDS counselling 2026 schedule for qualified candidates. The counselling will be conducted for students who want admission to Master of Dental Surgery programmes through the MCC process. The Round 1 registration will begin on August 18 and continue till August 23. The seat allotment result is scheduled to be announced on August 26. Candidates should check schedule and complete each counselling step before the given deadline. MCC has listed MDS-related updates and notices on its official website.

NEET MDS Counselling 2026: Round 1 Registration Dates

Candidates can fill and lock their choices from August 19 to August 23. Check the important dates for MDS counselling below:

Round 1 Registration: August 18 to 23

Choice Filling and Locking: August 19 to 23

Round 1 Seat Allotment: August 26

Round 2 Registration: September 3 to 8

Round 2 Seat Allotment: September 11

Round 3 Registration: September 22 to 27

Round 3 Seat Allotment: September 30

Stray Vacancy Registration: October 12 to 14

Stray Vacancy Seat Allotment: October 16

Document Required For NEET MDS Counselling 2026

The following are the documents required in the counselling process.

NEET MDS 2026 scorecard

Admit card

BDS degree certificate

Internship completion certificate

Registration certificate

Academic certificates

Applicants are advised to verify all details before submitting the registration form and choice preferences. They should not miss a deadline or enter incorrect information. It could affect participation in counselling process.

Candidates should check official MCC website for updates, seat matrix information and counselling notices. MDS section in MCC website lists important updates.