Bengaluru Man, 4-Year-Old Son Found Dead, Wife's Alleged Affair Being Probed

A 34-year-old man and his four-year-old son were found dead inside their residence in north Bengaluru's Chikkabanavara area, in the early hours of Monday. Police have registered a murder case based on a complaint filed by the man's mother.

The incident was reported from a house on 9th Cross in Gutte Basaveshwar Nagar where the man, Abhinandan, lived with his wife Harini and their four-year-old son.

According to the FIR registered at Chikkabanavara Police Station, the deaths are suspected to have occurred between 10 pm on August 16 and 6 am on August 17.

The complainant, Bhagyamma, mother of Abhinandan, told police that she received a call from a relative around 6:30 am informing her that her son and grandson had been found dead at home.

She reached the residence at around 9:15 am and allegedly found Abhinandan with injuries on his face and limbs and bleeding from his head. The four-year-old child was found dead beside him.

The complaint alleges that the child appeared to have been strangled. Bhagyamma has alleged that her son and grandson may have been killed over an alleged extramarital relationship involving her daughter-in-law Harini.

The complaint further states that Harini had allegedly left with a man named Vinay about a year ago and returned after around two months, after which she continued living with Abhinandan.

Police have registered FIR under Sections 238 and 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Harini and others.

The allegations in the complaint are yet to be established. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths, including the cause of death and the possible involvement of others.