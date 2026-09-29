5.48 kg MDMA Worth Rs 5.48 Crore Seized In Bengaluru, 6 Arrested

Six persons, one of them a foreign national, were arrested for allegedly procuring and selling MDMA at higher prices to the public and college students, police said on Tuesday.

A total of 5.48 kg of MDMA, valued at Rs 5.48 crore, was seized from their possession. Its market value was estimated at Rs 10.96 crore, police said.

Police said officers and personnel received credible information from informants on different dates that narcotic substances were being sold within the jurisdictions of Girinagar, Hebbal and Vidyaranyapura police stations.

Based on the information, searches were conducted at the locations indicated by the informants, following which six persons, one of them a foreign national and three from other states, were taken into custody on different dates, police said.

"During interrogation, they confessed to purchasing narcotic substances at lower prices from unidentified persons from foreign countries, other states and within the state and selling them at higher prices to the public and college students with the intention of making more money," a senior police officer said.

Efforts are on to trace the unidentified persons who allegedly supplied the narcotic substances to the accused, and further investigation is in progress, police said.

The arrested persons have been remanded to judicial custody.

Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), also known as Molly or Ecstasy, is a banned substance.

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