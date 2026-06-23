NEET UG Retest 2026: 'Past Events Became Our Benchmark,' Says Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said that the successful conduct of the NEET UG Retest 2026 was the result of lessons learned from previous challenges and extensive efforts to strengthen examination security.

Speaking to NDTV after the June 21 exam, Pradhan thanked all stakeholders involved in the process and said, "I express my gratitude to everyone for the successful conduct of the June 21 examination. We faced this challenge through collective efforts."

Highlighting the scale of the operation, he said that more than 20 lakh students appeared for the examination and that the National Testing Agency (NTA) completed preparations in just 38 days. "Such examinations usually require six months of preparation, including question paper development and logistics. We completed the entire process within 38 days," he said, congratulating the NTA for its efforts.

Pradhan stated that the events following May 3 became an important learning experience for the government and examination authorities. "The developments after May 3 were an eye-opening experience. Challenges emerged in every aspect, from paper setting to security. Those entrusted with protecting the system betrayed that responsibility and played with the future of students," he said.

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The minister informed that maintaining the sanctity of the question paper was the government's highest priority. "The first challenge was to ensure the purity of the question paper. We involved experts, expanded the question bank and implemented strict confidentiality measures. The paper was prepared under CRPF supervision, with officials working in isolation and without access to mobile phones," he said.

According to Pradhan, a multi-layer monitoring mechanism was implemented to ensure secure transportation and distribution of question papers. "The command chain was strengthened from printing to delivery at examination centres. We ensured zero leakage through multiple levels of monitoring," he said. He added that nearly 15,000 secure boxes were used to transport papers across more than 550 cities, with support from the Indian Air Force for remote locations.

On the ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities, Pradhan said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had made significant progress. "We have reached close to the end of the investigation. Criminal action will be taken, civil proceedings will follow, and properties may also be seized. Those involved must fear the consequences," he said.

The minister also indicated that future editions of NEET could move towards a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format. "Students should prepare for CBT in the coming years. We will bring comprehensive changes to ensure a secure and transparent examination system," he said.

Pradhan reiterated that the government's priority is to provide students with fair, credible and stress-free examinations while undertaking major reforms in the country's testing framework.