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Re-NEET Answer Key 2026 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) answer key soon on its official portal, neet.nta.nic.in. The NTA conducted the NEET UG 2026 re-exam on June 21, 2026, for more than 20 lakh candidates across 5,440 centres in India and 14 centres abroad. 

Earlier, the exam body had declared the provisional answer key on May 6, 2026, for the exam conducted on May 3. 

According to the official Information Bulletin 2026, the NEET UG answer sheets are evaluated with extreme care and are repeatedly scrutinised. "The OMRs are machine-gradable and are being evaluated through specific software impartial to all," the official notification stated. 

The NTA will release the NEET UG provisional answer key on the official website, informing the candidates through an official press release. Applicants will be given an opportunity to make an online challenge against the provisional answer key. The answer key challenge window will remain open for a specified period as indicated in the public notice. 

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the NTA with the help of a panel of subject experts. If any challenge is found to be correct, the answer key will be revised and the same will be applicable to all NEET UG 2026 candidates. 

Based on the revised answer key, the NTA will prepare the NEET UG final answer key 2026. The final answer key will then be used to declare the NEET UG result. 

Stay Tuned For Latest Updates On NEET UG 2026 Answer Key, Response Sheet, Objection Window Details

Jun 24, 2026 13:20 (IST)
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NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Live Updates: Where To Check Provisional Answer Key

The exam conducting body will display the NEET UG 2026 provisional answer key on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in, giving an opportunity to NEET candidates to review their responses and verify the answers.

Jun 24, 2026 13:18 (IST)
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Re-NEET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: When Was May 3 Exam Answer Key Released?

Earlier, the exam body had declared the provisional answer key on May 6, 2026, for the exam conducted on May 3. 

Jun 24, 2026 13:16 (IST)
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Re-NEET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Response Sheet For Over 20 Lakh Candidates

The NTA will issue provisional answer key and response sheets for the NEET UG retest candidates. The NEET UG 2026 re-exam was held on June 21, 2026, for more than 20 lakh candidates across 5,440 centres in India and 14 centres abroad. 

Jun 24, 2026 13:05 (IST)
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Re-NEET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Provisional Answers, Response Sheet Soon

The National Testing Agency is expected to release the NEET provisional answer key soon on its official website, neet.nta.nic.in. 

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