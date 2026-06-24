"Whole-Of-Government Approach": Prime Minister Lauds Successful Conduct Of NEET Re-Exam

Re-NEET 2026: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the successful conduct of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) re-examination, saying the exercise demonstrated a "whole-of-government" approach and praising ministers and officials for their collective effort.

Speaking at the Cabinet meeting, the prime minister described the re-exam as having been organised "smoothly and with integrity," according to sources. He commended all ministers involved for their roles in planning and execution and urged that the same coordinated model be adopted for similar occasions in the future.

If everyone works together, any challenge can be overcome, the prime minister told the cabinet. The NEET UG 2026 re-exam was conducted on June 21 for more than 20 lakh candidates across 5,440 centres in India and 14 centres abroad.

Also present in the meeting, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan briefed the cabinet on successful completion of the NEET re-examination. Pradhan explained the ministers on the ground-level details of the re-exam, outlining the responsibilities undertaken by multiple ministries, state governments and departments. Pradhan highlighted the fact how all the state governments and different ministries came together for a shared and coordinated effort.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV on Tuesday, Pradhan congratulated all aspirants, their parents, and all those involved in the successful conduct of the retest. He said that the National Testing Agency organised the NEET re-exam in just 38 days, which generally takes around six months of preparation.

Speaking about the re-examination, the minister said the government's priority was to ensure a fair and secure process for meritorious students nationwide. "The meritorious students of our country have done well, and they are going to score good marks," he said.

The officials had taken massive steps this time to ensure fairness and transparency during the re-exam, including strengthened invigilation, secure transport and handling of question papers, and enhanced monitoring mechanisms at test centres.