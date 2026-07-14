Re-NEET OMR Sheet 2026 OUT: Download Response Sheet, Challenge Answers Online

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Re-NEET OMR Sheet 2026 for candidates who appeared in the Re-NEET UG 2026 examination conducted on June 21, 2026. The agency has also published the provisional answer key on its official website, neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can now log in using their Application Number and Password/Date of Birth to access their response sheet. Those who notice any discrepancy in the recorded responses or provisional answer key can raise objections within the prescribed deadline.

How to Download Re-NEET OMR Sheet 2026?

Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the NEET UG 2026 Candidate Login link

Enter the Application Number and Password/Date of Birth

Submit the login details

Click on the Response Sheet link available on the dashboard

View, download, and save the OMR sheet for future reference

Direct Link Here

Re-NEET OMR Sheet 2026 Challenge Window

The NTA has also opened the Re-NEET OMR Sheet 2026 challenge facility for candidates who believe there is an error in their recorded responses or the provisional answer key.

The last date to submit challenges is July 15, 2026, till 11:00 AM. Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question or response challenged. Challenges submitted after the deadline will not be accepted.

After reviewing all valid objections, NTA will prepare the final answer key, which will be used for preparing the Re-NEET UG 2026 result.

The Re-NEET OMR Sheet 2026 plays an important role in helping candidates evaluate their performance before the declaration of results. Candidates can estimate their expected score using the official marking scheme. The response sheet also allows candidates to identify any mismatch in recorded answers and submit objections within the given time.