NEET UG 2026: How to Attempt Question Paper and Fill OMR Sheet Correctly

The NEET UG 2026 exam is scheduled to be held on May 3. It is one of the country's most competitive entrance exams. So, candidates must understand the correct method to attempt the question paper and fill the OMR sheet. Even minor mistakes in marking responses can affect the final score.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has also issued an advisory for candidates. Students must complete mandatory security checks and biometric verification before entering the examination hall. However, NTA has clarified that no candidate will be debarred from appearing in the exams due to unsuccessful biometric verification.

NEET UG 2026: How to Attempt Question Paper

Read all instructions printed on the question booklet and OMR sheet before beginning the exam.

Start with the subject they are most confident in.

Avoid spending excessive time on difficult questions. If a question takes longer than expected, move ahead and return later if time permits.

Don't leave all OMR marking for the final minutes. Mark answers after solving a few questions to reduce time pressure and chances of error.

NEET UG 2026 OMR Sheet Filling Process

The NEET UG 2026 examination will be conducted in offline pen-and-paper mode. Candidates must mark their responses carefully on the OMR answer sheet.

Students should first fill in details such as roll number, test booklet code, and other required information correctly. They must ensure there are no spelling mistakes or overwriting.

Only a black or blue ballpoint pen should be used, as instructed. Candidates must completely darken the bubble corresponding to the correct answer. Ticks, crosses, or partially filled bubbles should be avoided.

Only one option should be marked for each question. Multiple responses will be treated as incorrect. OMR sheets are machine-readable. So any correction or overwriting may invalidate the response. Candidates must also ensure that the selected answer is marked against the correct question number.