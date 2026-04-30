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NEET UG 2026 Dress Code: NTA Releases Guidelines Ahead Of May 3 Exam

The National Testing Agency issued NEET UG 2026 guidelines on dress code and allowed items ahead of the May 3 exam.

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NEET UG 2026 Dress Code: NTA Releases Guidelines Ahead Of May 3 Exam
NEET UG 2026 Dress Code And Exam Day Instructions Released
  • The National Testing Agency issued NEET UG 2026 dress code guidelines on April 30, 2026
  • Candidates may bring only transparent water bottles to the NEET UG 2026 exam hall
  • Religious articles are allowed but require early arrival for thorough frisking procedures
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NEET UG 2026 Dress Code Guidelines: With the NEET UG 2026 exam just around the corner, the National Testing Agency has released important guidelines to help candidates avoid any last-minute issues at exam centres.

In a public notice dated April 30, 2026, the agency said that it has issued an important advisory to candidates taking NEET UG 2026, outlining the dress code and permissible items at examination centers, adding that the exam is scheduled to take place on May 3, 2026. It further stated that all candidates must carefully follow the prescribed guidelines to ensure a smooth and hassle-free examination process.

The agency has listed key instructions for candidates appearing in the exam. It said that candidates are permitted to bring only transparent water bottles into the examination hall. It also stated that articles of faith are permitted with conditions, noting that candidates may wear religious or faith-based items to the examination center but they must arrive early to allow for proper frisking.

Read full notice here

On clothing, the agency said that although light clothing is preferred, candidates may wear full sleeves or woollens if necessary, but they must arrive early to allow enough time for security checks. It added that slippers and low-heeled footwear are recommended to avoid delays during security checks.

The agency has stated that all candidates must strictly follow the dress code and cooperate with the examination staff, while arriving early is highly recommended, especially for those who require additional screening due to specific attire or items.

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