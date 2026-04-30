NEET UG 2026 Dress Code: NTA Releases Guidelines Ahead Of May 3 Exam

NEET UG 2026 Dress Code Guidelines: With the NEET UG 2026 exam just around the corner, the National Testing Agency has released important guidelines to help candidates avoid any last-minute issues at exam centres.

In a public notice dated April 30, 2026, the agency said that it has issued an important advisory to candidates taking NEET UG 2026, outlining the dress code and permissible items at examination centers, adding that the exam is scheduled to take place on May 3, 2026. It further stated that all candidates must carefully follow the prescribed guidelines to ensure a smooth and hassle-free examination process.

📢 NEET (UG) 2026 Advisory | What You Can Carry & Wear



Hey aspirants! Here's a quick guide to help you stay stress-free on exam day 👇



✅ Carry a transparent water bottle

✅ Articles of faith allowed (report early for smooth frisking)

✅ Light clothing preferred

– Full… pic.twitter.com/BSxlD8cBCx — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) April 30, 2026NEET UG 2026

The agency has listed key instructions for candidates appearing in the exam. It said that candidates are permitted to bring only transparent water bottles into the examination hall. It also stated that articles of faith are permitted with conditions, noting that candidates may wear religious or faith-based items to the examination center but they must arrive early to allow for proper frisking.

Read full notice here

On clothing, the agency said that although light clothing is preferred, candidates may wear full sleeves or woollens if necessary, but they must arrive early to allow enough time for security checks. It added that slippers and low-heeled footwear are recommended to avoid delays during security checks.

The agency has stated that all candidates must strictly follow the dress code and cooperate with the examination staff, while arriving early is highly recommended, especially for those who require additional screening due to specific attire or items.