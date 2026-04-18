NEET UG 2026 Dress Code Rules: Avoid These Common Mistakes

NEET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) on May 3, 2026, from 2 pm to 5 pm in pen and paper mode. The advance intimation of examination cities for NEET UG applicants was issued on April 12, informing them about the allotment of exam city where their centre will be located. The NTA will soon release the NEET UG 2026 admit cards for the successfully registered candidates.

The NTA instructs the NEET UG applicants to follow the dress code rules, as per the NEET UG Information Bulletin 2026. According to the official notification, candidates will undergo extensive and compulsory frisking before entering the examination centre with the help of highly sensitive metal detectors.

NEET UG Dress Code Guidelines

Candidates must follow the given rules while appearing for the NEET UG 2026, according to the official document.

Candidates must avoid wearing heavy clothes or outfits with long sleeves.

In case of cultural or customary dresses, candidates must report to the examination centre at least one hour before the last reporting time (that is, 12:30 pm) and undergo the proper frisking process.

Slippers and sandals with low heels are preferable.

Candidates must avoid wearing watches, wristbands, bracelets, etc.

Candidates must avoid wearing heavy jewellery to the examination centre.

Any ornaments or metallic items are prohibited.

For any medical or unavoidable circumstances, candidates must take the approval of the NTA before the admit cards are issued.

Prohibited Items

NEET UG 2026 applicants must not carry the following items inside the examination centre:

Any textual material (printed or written), or bits of papers.

Geometry or pencil box, plastic pouch, calculator, pen, scale, writing pad, pen drives, eraser, calculator, log table, electronic pen, scanner, etc.

Any communication device like mobile phone, bluetooth, earphones, microphone, pager, health band, etc.

Other items like wallet, goggles, handbags, belt, cap, etc.

Any watch, wristwatch, bracelet, camera, etc.

Any ornaments or metallic items.

Any food items opened or packed, water bottle, etc.

Any other item which could be used for unfair means, by hiding communication devices like a microchip, camera, bluetooth device, etc.

Candidates are advised to report to the examination centre on time. It is important to follow all examination guidelines as prescribed by the examination body to avoid disqualification at any stage.