NTA Answers NEET UG 2026 Re-exam FAQs: Why Extra 15 Minutes, How Centres Are Allotted

NEET UG 2026 Re-exam: The National Testing Agency is set to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) re-examination on June 21. The NEET UG 2026 admit cards are expected to be released by June 14, 2026. The National Testing Agency announced the cancellation of the NEET UG exam on May 12, triggering widespread concern among candidates. With questions piling up about refunds, rescheduling and the exam city selection, the agency has published a set of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) to clarify next steps and timelines.

Refund Of Exam Fee

Answering questions raised on the refund of examination fee, the NTA said that the portal for sharing bank account details has been opened for the NEET UG 2026 candidates. In a recent notice, the exam body has extended the deadline to submit details till June 22. As of now, around 13 lakh candidates have updated their bank account details.

Can Medium Of Exam Be Changed?

Replying to the query, "Can I change the medium of examination?," the NTA said that the medium of exam selected during submission of the application form earlier is final and cannot be changed. Therefore, NEET UG 2026 aspirants appearing for the re-examination cannot change their medium of paper.

Exam Centre, City Details

Several students have asked whether their exam centre will be the same. The exam body has stated that the examination centres are allotted on the basis of the city selected by the candidate. Therefore, the examination centre allotted for the re-exam may not necessarily be the same as the earlier centre.

The window to update the existing city choices was made available from May 15 to 21. For students who have not opted for this facility, their existing choice of city will be retained, as per the official information.

Read more: NEET UG 2026 Re-exam City Intimation, Admit Card Details

Exam Date, Time

According to the National Testing Agency, the NEET UG 2026 re-exam will be conducted on June 21, 2026 from 2 pm to 05:15 pm, including the time for formalities.

Why The Extra 15 Minutes?

As per the official guidelines, the additional 15 minutes are being provided for documentation, verification, and other exam-related formalities.

Additional Fee For Re-exam?

Candidates must note that no additional payment is required for appearing for the re-examination of NEET UG 2026.

How Are Exam Centres Allotted?

According to the testing agency, the centres are allotted randomly to the candidates based on the choices of cities given by them.

Several candidates reported that they faced discomfort during the examination held on May 3, 2026, due to centre-related problems. The NTA has advised such candidates to forward their complaints and grievances, along with supporting details or documents, to the NTA helpdesk at neetug2026@nta.ac.in.