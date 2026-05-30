NEET UG 2026 Re-exam City Intimation, Admit Card Details

NEET UG 2026 Re-exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) re-exam on June 21, 2026. The exam body is expected to issue the advance intimation of exam cities soon on its official portal, neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET UG 2026 hall tickets are expected to be released by the second week of June. According to the official notification, the duration of the exam will be 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

In a press conference on May 15, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had announced that the admit cards for the NEET UG exam will be issued by June 14, 2026. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website using their application number and password.

Read full story here: NEET UG Re-Exam Free Of Cost, Dharmendra Pradhan Announces Major Reforms

The window to update the existing city choices was made available from May 15 to 21. For students who have not opted for this facility, their existing choice of city will be retained, as per the official information.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will be roped in to assist in the transportation of question papers for the NEET UG re-examination, Pradhan said on Thursday.

On May 27, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and former ISRO Chairman K Radhakrishnan, who also serves as the Chairman of the high-powered Steering Committee, reviewed the preparedness for the upcoming NEET-UG re-examination amid heightened focus on examination security and surveillance systems.

Read more: Ahead Of NEET Re-Exam On June 21, Dharmendra Pradhan Reviews Preparedness

The NEET UG 2026 was conducted across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad, at over 5,432 centres, for approximately 22.79 lakh registered candidates.