NEET UG Re-Exam 2026 City Intimation Slip Soon: Refund Deadline Extended Till June 22

NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET UG Re-Exam 2026 City Intimation Slip anytime soon on the official website. The re-NEET exam city slip is expected to be released by May 31, 2026. Candidates appearing for the re-exam will be able to check their allotted exam city once the link is activated. Meanwhile, the NTA has also extended the NEET fee refund facility deadline till June 22, 2026. The NEET UG Re-Exam 2026 admit card date will be announced soon on the official portal.

NEET UG Re-Exam 2026 Admit Card Update

The NTA is expected to release the NEET UG Re-Exam 2026 admit card soon on the official website. Candidates will have to use their application number and password to download the hall ticket. The admit card will contain important details including:

Candidate's name

Roll number

Exam date and timing

Exam centre address

Reporting instructions

How to Download NEET UG Re-Exam City Intimation Slip 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps to download the NEET UG 2026 Re-exam city slip once released:

Visit the NTA NEET official website at neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the "NEET UG Re-Exam 2026 City Intimation Slip" link

Enter application number and date of birth/password

Submit the details

The city intimation slip will appear on the screen

Download and save it for future reference

NEET 2026 Re-Exam Date: Fee Refund Facility Extended

The NTA has extended the deadline for the NEET fee refund facility till June 22, 2026. Candidates eligible for the refund process can submit their requests within the revised timeline through the official portal. Candidates are advised to complete the process before the last date to avoid any inconvenience.