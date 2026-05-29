NEET UG Re-Exam 2026 City Intimation Slip Soon: Refund Deadline Extended Till June 22

NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET UG Re-Exam 2026 City Intimation Slip anytime soon on the official website. The re-NEET exam city slip is expected to be released by May 31, 2026. Candidates appearing for the re-exam will be able to check their allotted exam city once the link is activated. Meanwhile, the NTA has also extended the NEET fee refund facility deadline till June 22, 2026. The NEET UG Re-Exam 2026 admit card date will be announced soon on the official portal.
NEET UG Re-Exam 2026 Admit Card Update
The NTA is expected to release the NEET UG Re-Exam 2026 admit card soon on the official website. Candidates will have to use their application number and password to download the hall ticket. The admit card will contain important details including:
- Candidate's name
- Roll number
- Exam date and timing
- Exam centre address
- Reporting instructions
How to Download NEET UG Re-Exam City Intimation Slip 2026?
Candidates can follow these steps to download the NEET UG 2026 Re-exam city slip once released:
- Visit the NTA NEET official website at neet.nta.nic.in
- Click on the "NEET UG Re-Exam 2026 City Intimation Slip" link
- Enter application number and date of birth/password
- Submit the details
- The city intimation slip will appear on the screen
- Download and save it for future reference
NEET 2026 Re-Exam Date: Fee Refund Facility Extended
The NTA has extended the deadline for the NEET fee refund facility till June 22, 2026. Candidates eligible for the refund process can submit their requests within the revised timeline through the official portal. Candidates are advised to complete the process before the last date to avoid any inconvenience.