NEET Re-Test: Delhi To Offer Free Bus Travel To Candidates On June 21

NEET Re-Test: Ahead of the NEET UG Re-Test 2026 scheduled for June 21, the Delhi government has announced free travel for candidates on all Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses across the city. Students appearing for the examination will be allowed to travel free of cost by showing their NEET admit cards.

The move comes after the cancellation of the earlier NEET UG 2026 examination amid paper leak allegations. The government said the initiative aims to help candidates reach their exam centres on time and reduce transport-related difficulties and additional expenses for students and their families.

"Following the recent cancellation of the NEET examination, many candidates are having to appear for the test again. In such a situation, it is natural for candidates and their families to face additional mental, financial and time-related pressure," Ms Gupta said.

"Candidates Should Reach Centres Without Stress": CM

"Free travel in DTC buses will be provided to all NEET candidates on June 21 so that they can reach their examination centres on time without any additional stress and take the examination with complete concentration and confidence," the Chief Minister said.

"The time, hard work and future of the youth are extremely important," she added.

The Delhi government said candidates travelling on DTC buses on June 21 will have to show their admit cards to bus conductors to use the free travel facility.

Punjab, Haryana, Bihar Have Also Announced Support

Delhi has joined several states that have announced transport support for NEET candidates ahead of the re-test. Earlier, the Punjab government announced free travel for students on Punjab Roadways buses from June 20 to June 22. Haryana and Bihar have also introduced similar facilities for candidates appearing in the examination.

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to conduct the NEET UG Re-Test 2026 with enhanced security arrangements following the controversy surrounding the earlier examination. Reports suggest that stricter monitoring and improved logistics may be implemented to ensure a smooth and fair examination process.

NEET is one of the largest medical entrance examinations in India for undergraduate admissions, with lakhs of students appearing for the exam every year.