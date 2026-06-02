A Chaotic Hearing In Twisha Sharma Case That Nearly Led To A Fistfight

Retired judge Giribala Singh and her son Samarth Singh have been sent to 14 days of judicial custody by a Bhopal court in the sensational Twisha Sharma death case. The hearing today witnessed high drama, heated confrontations, and explosive allegations as Giribala Singh aggressively argued her case in a packed courtroom.

Giribala Singh and her son, who have been accused of dowry harassment by Sharma's family, were produced before the chief judicial magistrate's court in Bhopal after the end of their police remand.

Read: Security Concern For Twisha Sharma's Mother-In-Law As CBI Custody Ends Today

With the CBI not seeking any further extension, the court ordered that the Singhs be lodged in Bhopal Central Jail until June 16. They will be kept separate from other inmates due to security concerns and the sensitive nature of the case, sources said.

In an extraordinary scene during the hearing, the 63-year-old former judge stood up to argue her own case. Those present in the court described her as visibly agitated, who repeatedly raised her voice.

She levelled a series of allegations in the court, including that Twisha Sharma's counsel, Anurag Srivastava, had assaulted her son within the Jabalpur High Court premises.

This triggered an immediate and sharp response from Srivastava. "If such an incident really happened, the CCTV footage should be examined. There are cameras throughout the court premises. The truth can be verified," he shot back.

The exchange rapidly escalated into a fierce verbal confrontation between the two sides.

Srivastava raised another explosive question before the court: how did Samarth Singh, who was allegedly evading arrest and carried a reward of Rs 30,000, manage to find shelter inside the chamber of the Principal District and Sessions Judge in Jabalpur? "How did a fugitive with a bounty on his head get refuge there?" Srivastava sought to know. "This itself requires an independent investigation."

Read: Twisha Sharma Case Witness Attacked, Allegedly By Husband's Friends

Defending Samarth Singh, his legal team argued that every citizen has a right to seek safety if faced with threats.

The atmosphere grew increasingly tense as accusations and counteraccusations flew across the courtroom. At one point, according to those present there, the confrontation nearly descended into a fistfight.

During the hearing, Giribala Singh also slammed the "media trial" surrounding the case. "Wherever we go, the media follows us. This must stop. Our lives are in danger," she told the court.

She further objected to the manner in which the crime scene reconstruction was conducted, questioning why investigators had made her disembark several houses away from her residence instead of driving her directly to the property.

The retired judge also distanced herself from the controversial CCTV footage that surfaced publicly after the incident. "I do not know who leaked it," she said, referring to the video that captured the moments after Sharma's death.

Amid the heated exchanges between the two sides, the CBI maintained restraint and informed that they were seeking only judicial custody and reserved the right to seek further police remand in the future if needed.