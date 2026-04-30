NEET UG 2026 Exam On May 3: Check Biometrics Exception Details And Guidelines Here

NEET UG 2026 Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an important advisory regarding biometric verification for NEET UG 2026 candidates. The NEET UG 2026 exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 3, 2026, across various exam centres in India. To ensure a smooth and fair examination process, NTA has introduced strict guidelines along with provisions for biometric exceptions. This move aims to support candidates facing technical or physical challenges during verification while maintaining exam integrity.

NEET UG 2026 Biometrics Exception Guidelines

Biometric verification is mandatory for all candidates before entering the exam hall.

If biometric authentication fails due to device issues, poor data quality, or connectivity problems, candidates will still be allowed to appear for the exam.

Candidates with physical inability to provide biometric data will also be permitted entry.

Such candidates must submit a written undertaking, which will be provided at the exam centre.

Candidates will not be disturbed during the exam hours (2 PM to 5 PM) for biometric verification.

For PwD/PwBD candidates, the exam duration may extend up to 6 PM, and guidelines will be followed accordingly.

Check Official Notice: Advisory for Biometric Exception in NEET 2026 Exam

NEET UG 2026 Exam Day Guidelines and Security Measures

NTA has introduced strict measures to ensure a fair and smooth NEET UG 2026 exam on May 3. The NEET 2026 UG exam will be conducted under AI-based surveillance with a zero paper leak policy and secure handling of question papers.

Here's something important for every aspirant to know:



NTA has ensured that all question papers and confidential materials have safely reached the last destination with the highest level of security. There is no possibility of paper leaks or early access.



Any claims circulating… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) April 29, 2026

Candidates must follow all guidelines, including Aadhaar verification and carrying required documents like admit card, ID proof, and self-declaration form. These steps aim to maintain transparency and prevent malpractice.