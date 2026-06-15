NEET UG 2026 Refund Update: Candidates To Receive Exam Fee Directly Into Bank Account, Says NTA

NEET UG 2026 Refund Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 refund will be sent directly into the bank account of the candidates, based on the details updated by them on the official portal. The NTA has advised NEET UG 2026 candidates to ensure that their refund details on the portal are accurate and up to date to avoid any delay.

In a social media post on X, the National Testing Agency stated:

"All candidates will receive their refund directly into the bank account/refund details updated by them on the official portal."

"Those who are facing issues in updating bank details or filled incorrect information, will get another chance after the examination to fill correct details," it added.

The NTA has issued the NEET UG re-exam admit card on June 14, 2026. The exam body has asked candidates to verify their bank details for refund before downloading the hall ticket.

How To Verify Your Details?

Here is a step-by-step guide to verify your bank details.

Visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in

Log in using your application number and password (or date of birth)

Go to 'Bank Account Verification'

Check and verify your details: account number, IFSC code, account holder name

Confirm and save correct details

In another post on X, the NTA stated that around 4 lakh candidates have downloaded their admit cards. The exam body also admitted that some candidates are facing technical glitches while downloading the re-exam hall ticket.

"We are aware that some of you are facing technical glitches or server issues in accessing your admit cards. Our teams have been working towards resolving all these issues," the testing agency said.