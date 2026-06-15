Princess Kate Turns Heads With Graceful Double Curtsy For King Charles

Kate Middleton was at the centre of attention during this year's Garter Day ceremony at Windsor Castle, where she was captured doing a graceful royal tradition. As King Charles and Queen Camilla passed by, the Princess of Wales performed a double curtsy, a respectful gesture that members of the royal family usually show to the King and Queen.

Kate stood out in an elegant dress, which she paired with a matching hat.

Kate Middleton has followed this practice on several occasions, including her first curtsy to King Charles after his coronation in May 2023.

Meghan Markle had shared that she was taught this important royal skill just before meeting Queen Elizabeth for the first time. She said that Sarah Ferguson had helped her learn how to curtsey. While appearing in the interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan explained that she was surprised when Prince Harry first told her about the curtsey requirement.

The Suits actress said, “I remember, Harry and I are in the car and he says, ‘OK, well, my grandmother's there so you're going to meet her.' ‘Oh, great. I love grand. I loved my grandmother, I used to take care of my gran, this is great.' He goes, ‘Right, do you know how to curtsy?' ‘What?' He said, ‘Do you know how to curtsy?' Now, I thought, genuinely, that that was what happens outside. I thought that was part of the fanfare. I didn't think that's what happens inside. I said, ‘But, it's your grandmother.' He goes, ‘It's the Queen.' We were in the car, we're five minutes from arriving. I learned it very quickly, right in front of the house.”

“We just practised and walked in and, Fergie ran out. And she said, ‘Are you ready? Do you know how to curtsy?' I said, ‘Oh my goodness, you guys.' So I practised really quickly and we went in and I met her and apparently I did a very deep curtsy. And I don't remember it. And then we just sat there and we chatted. It was lovely and easy, and I think thank God I hadn't known a lot about the family, thank God I hadn't researched. I would have been so in my head about all of it.”

All members of the British royal family follow the tradition of curtsying when greeting the head of the family. Even the King's own children follow this practice.

Prince William has been seen bowing his head when greeting his father, King Charles, and his stepmother, Queen Camilla. Traditionally, women in the royal family curtsy, while men bow their heads when meeting the King or Queen.