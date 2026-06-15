Mithun Chakraborty's Daughter Dishani Gets Engaged To Myles Mantzaris

Actor Dishani Chakraborty got engaged with her boyfriend and colorist Myles Mantzaris.

Chakraborty, daughter of Bollywood stars Mithun Chakraborty and Yogeeta Bali, shared a series of pictures from the proposal on her Instagram handle on Monday. The wedding is set to be held on December 6. "06.12.2026. The easiest forever I've ever known," read the caption.

The post featured Chakraborty in a white corset dress as she flaunted her engagement ring. Mantzaris opted for a dark coloured button t-shirt and greyish trousers. It also had pictures of Mantzaris on his knee as he proposed the actor.

Mantzaris re-shared the post on his handle.

Chakraborty has acted in several short films, including The Guest, Two Faced and Fruit Bowl, among others. She has also worked as a writer and producer on several projects.

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