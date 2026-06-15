NEET Fee Refund 2026 Correction Window Open: Verify Bank Details, Direct Link Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated the NEET Fee Refund 2026 Correction Window for candidates who have submitted their bank account details for the fee refund process. Students are required to verify or update their banking information through OTP-based authentication before they can download the RE NEET 2026 Admit Card for the upcoming re-exam. The agency has made it clear that completing the bank account verification process is mandatory to ensure the successful refund of fees and access to the admit card.

Direct Link Here

How to Update and Verify NEET Fee Refund 2026 Bank Details?

Candidates can follow these steps to verify and update their bank account details:

Visit the official NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the "Fee Refund Verification Link."

Enter the application number, password, and captcha code.

Complete the OTP-based Two-Factor Authentication.

Review the bank account details displayed on the screen.

Update or correct the information, if required.

Confirm and submit the details.

Candidates are advised to complete the process as soon as possible to ensure timely fee refund and hassle-free download of the RE NEET 2026 Admit Card.

NTA has instructed candidates to first complete the fee refund verification process and then access the admit card download facility. Without confirming the bank account details, candidates may face difficulties in proceeding further.

Students who are preparing for the RE NEET 2026 examination should carefully review all information and ensure that the details entered match their bank records. This step is important for both fee refund processing and smooth completion of the examination-related formalities.