NEET UG Counselling 2026: Lock Your Choices Before This Date

NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) started the NEET counselling process on August 5, 2026. As per the official schedule, the registration and payment window will remain open till August 12, 2026. Undergraduate medical aspirants must note that the Round 1 applications can be submitted only till 3 pm on August 12. However, the payment facility will be available till 6 pm.

Candidates who have filled their choices for the first round of the NEET UG 2026 counselling, must note that the choice locking facility will start on August 12 from 4 pm onwards. According to the official schedule, NEET candidates must lock their choices by August 13, 2026, till 11 am.

NEET UG 2026 Counselling Steps Explained

Interested students can check the NEET counselling steps and rules below.

1. Registration and Fee Payment: Candidates must complete online registration and pay requisite counselling fee online. Only candidates who have made the payment will become eligible for further process.

2. Choice Filling: Candidates must select course and institute preferences. They must save and lock choices within schedule.

3. Seat Allotment: Based on merit and preferences, the undergraduate medical seat will be allotted to candidates by the MCC.

What To Do If Seat 'Not' Allotted

If no seat is allotted, candidates will become eligible to participate in the next round of the NEET counselling.

If a seat is allotted to a candidate, they may freeze or float their allotment as per their choices. As per the official counselling schedule, the Round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on August 17. The reporting and joining begins on August 18, with the last date to report set as August 22.

As per the new rules announced by the medical committee, no physical reporting for candidates opting for upgradation is needed.