NEET Super Specialty Counselling 2025: MCC Releases Clear Vacancy List For 2,423 Seats, Download PDF

NEET SS Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the clear vacancy list for NEET Super Speciality Counselling 2025 Round 2. According to the latest seat matrix, a total of 2,423 seats are available for admission to Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Master of Chirurgiae (M.Ch) and Doctorate of National Board (DrNB) super speciality courses.

The vacant seats are available for fresh selection following non-joining or resignation by candidates allotted seats in the earlier round. Candidates participating in the second round can check the clear vacancy list and fill their choices accordingly. The Round 2 registration and choice-filling process is currently underway on the official MCC website.

NEET SS Counselling 2025 Round 2: Clear Vacancy List

Candidates can download and check the Round 2 clear vacancy list to know the seats available for fresh selection. The list includes vacancies created due to candidates not joining the allotted institute or resigning from their seats.

The 2,423 vacant seats will be considered during the Round 2 seat allotment process. Candidates are advised to carefully check the course-wise and institute-wise availability before submitting their choices.

Candidates should note that choice filling is an important part of the counselling process, as seat allotment will be based on the choices submitted, merit and other applicable counselling rules.

Click here: NEET SS Counselling 2025 Round 2 Clear Vacancy List

NEET SS Counselling 2025 Round 2: Revised Schedule

The revised schedule for the second round of counselling is as follows:

Last date for registration: August 10, 2026, up to 6 pm

August 10, 2026, up to 6 pm Last date for fee payment: August 10, 2026, up to 9 pm

August 10, 2026, up to 9 pm Last date for choice filling: August 11, 2026, up to 5 pm

August 11, 2026, up to 5 pm Choice locking: August 11, 2026, from 10 am to 5 pm

August 11, 2026, from 10 am to 5 pm Seat allotment result: August 13, 2026

August 13, 2026 Reporting at allotted college: August 14 to August 20, 2026

Candidates should complete the registration, fee payment and choice-filling process within the prescribed deadlines.