NEET Super Speciality Counselling 2025: Resignation Window Open Till August 7, Check Revised Schedule

NEET SS Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued a fresh update regarding NEET SS Counselling 2025, withdrawing its notification dated August 3, 2026, with immediate effect following directions from the Delhi High Court. According to the official notice issued on August 5, 2026, petitioner candidates have been permitted to re-register and participate in Round 2 of the counselling process.

The committee has also extended the resignation facility for all candidates until 4 pm on August 7, 2026. Further, Round 2 registration and choice filling will resume from 10 am on August 9, 2026, as per the revised counselling schedule to be published on the MCC website.

Click here: NEET SS Counselling 2025 Revised Schedule

Why Did MCC Withdraw The Earlier Notice?

The MCC stated that the decision was taken in compliance with the Delhi High Court's order dated August 5, 2026, passed in Writ Petition (C) No. 11097/2026, Sunil & Anr. vs Medical Counselling Committee. The court directed that petitioner candidates be allowed to re-register and participate in Round 2 of NEET SS Counselling 2025.

Taking note of the court's observations and concerns, the competent authority has withdrawn the notification issued on August 3, 2026, with immediate effect. The revised counselling process will now follow the updated schedule released by the MCC.

NEET SS Counselling 2025 Revised Round 2 Schedule

Candidates participating in the counselling process should note the following revised dates:

Resignation portal remains open till: 4 pm on August 7, 2026

4 pm on August 7, 2026 Round 2 registration begins: 10 am on August 9, 2026

10 am on August 9, 2026 Round 2 choice filling resumes: 10 am on August 9, 2026

Candidates should regularly visit the MCC website to check the detailed revised counselling schedule and complete all counselling-related formalities within the stipulated timeline.