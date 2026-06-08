NEET Super Speciality Counselling Yet To Begin, Frustration Grows Among Candidates

Thousands of NEET-SS 2025 aspirants are facing uncertainty as Round 2 counselling has remained on hold for more than two months. Candidates say the prolonged delay is affecting their academic plans, career progression, and the timely start of super-specialty training programs.

The delay stems from a legal dispute involving 151 vacant super-specialty seats in Tamil Nadu. In a recent notice, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) said the counselling process was paused following directions related to an ongoing case before the Supreme Court. The committee had sought the return of the vacant seats for inclusion in the national counselling process, but the Tamil Nadu government informed MCC that it had filed a review petition before the court.

As the legal proceedings continue, candidates across the country are expressing frustration over the nationwide halt in counselling. Many aspirants argue that the admission process for available seats in other states should continue while the disputed Tamil Nadu seats are dealt with separately after the court matter is resolved.

Doctors and medical students have also highlighted the broader impact of the delay, noting that thousands of future specialists are waiting to begin their training. They warn that prolonged uncertainty could affect both career timelines and the healthcare workforce.

MCC has advised candidates to regularly monitor its official website for further updates. Until a final decision emerges from the ongoing legal process, Round 2 counselling remains suspended, leaving aspirants awaiting clarity on their admissions and training schedules.