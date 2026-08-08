UP Woman Smashes Husband To Death With Stone. Daughter, Her Boyfriend Helped

A woman here allegedly killed her husband by sedating him and crushing his head with a stone with the help of her daughter and the daughter's boyfriend, a senior police official said on Saturday. The accused had disposed of the body in a forest area along the banks of River Yamuna, and despite a relentless search for the last three days, police are yet to trace it, he said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar said the three accused are currently being interrogated, and a search for the body is underway from Thursday night.

According to Govind Nagar police station SHO Ajay Verma, a formal complaint was received from Rambabu, a resident of Radh-Krishna Vatika in Jaysinghpura, who alleged that his younger brother Manoj Soni (42) has been killed by his wife Naina (40), their younger daughter Bhakti (whose age has not been revealed) and Bhakti's alleged lover Vimal Chaudhary (22).

The complaint said the accused confessed to family members that they had burned the body in the forest near Akrur village on the banks of Yamuna, and later buried the body there.

According to the complainant, Manoj had once spotted his daughter with her alleged lover and strongly disapproved of the relationship. He left home following a dispute with his wife over the issue.

After Manoj went missing on April 18, Naina initially filed a missing person report on April 21 but withdrew the application the next day without citing any reason, police said.

However, when there was no trace of Manoj after three weeks, his elder brother Rambabu lodged a missing person complaint on May 9. When the police failed to uncover any leads even after a long time, he lodged a complaint through the chief minister's portal.

Acting on the SSP's orders, a complaint was registered on July 11.

The three accused were eventually detained on Friday, police said.

They said efforts are underway to trace Manoj's remains. Despite digging at various spots in the forest for the last three days, they have failed to find the body, as the accused failed to identify the exact location where they buried the remains. Moreover, incessant rainfall has rendered the operation difficult.

Rambabu said that Naina had taken her daughter and gone to her parental home in Hathras. Her father Brajmohan, who noticed a general lack of concern in Naina over her husband's disappearance, questioned her sternly, following which she confessed to killing him.

Naina confessed to feeding her husband milk laced with sedatives. Once he was unconscious, she crushed his head with a stone, while her daughter and her lover assisted her. They carried the body to the forest area and burned it. Later, they buried his remains there.

Brajmohan reported the matter to Rambabu and the police, he said.

Police said they have not confirmed Manoj's murder yet, as a search is still underway. The investigation covers an area of approximately six kilometres extending from the house to the banks of Yamuna, they said. PTI COR NAV RUK RUK

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)