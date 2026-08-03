Man Beaten To Death With Stick Over Property Dispute In UP's Ballia

A 58-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death with a stick following an old property-related dispute with his relative in Ballia district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Nagwa village under the Dubhar police station limits on Sunday evening.

According to police, Rajdev Pathak was sitting outside his neighbour Kashi Yadav's house around 8 pm when his relative and neighbour, Utkarsh Pathak (35), allegedly argued over a long-standing family property dispute and attacked him with a stick.

Rajdev sustained life-threatening injuries, and his family rushed him to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Additional Superintendent of Police (South) Sanjay Verma said the body had been sent for a post-mortem examination.

He said a case has been registered under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita based on the complaint filed by the deceased's son, Alok Pathak.

The officer said the accused has been taken into police custody and further legal proceedings are underway. Verma said the situation in the area is peaceful.

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