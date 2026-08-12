NEET UG 2026: MCC Issues Advisory For Delhi 85% Quota Registration

NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued an advisory for candidates who could not select Delhi's 85% quota seats during their initial registration for NEET UG 2026 counselling. Eligible candidates can now unlock their registration and apply for DU/IP (VMMC/RML), MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing seats under the Delhi quota. MCC has also released a supplementary list of candidates eligible under the Children and Widow (CW) category for admission to undergraduate medical courses under the 85% Delhi quota.

Click here: Supplementary List of eligible candidates under CW Category for admission to UG Medical Courses

NEET UG 2026 Delhi 85% Quota: How To Apply?

Candidates who missed selecting the Delhi quota during registration can follow the process given by MCC:

Visit the official MCC website and log in to the UG Counselling 2026 section.

Use the Registration Unlocking option to unlock your registration.

Go to the Qualification section and select Apply for Section.

Select the checkbox for the Delhi seats you wish to apply for.

Candidates can select the relevant options for DU/IP (VMMC/RML), MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing Delhi Seats Quota.

Submit the application after selecting the required quota.

Fill and submit your choices as per the counselling schedule.

MCC's official UG counselling page currently carries the registration-unlocking instructions for candidates who did not apply for the Delhi quota during registration.

NEET UG 2026 Delhi Quota: CW Category List Released

MCC has also published a supplementary list of eligible candidates under the Children and Widow (CW) category for admission to undergraduate medical courses under the 85% Delhi quota. The list covers courses including MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BUMS and BHMS.

The eligibility list contains details such as the candidate's name, father's name, NEET roll number, All India Rank (AIR), CW category, priority and relevant service category information.

Candidates applying under the CW category should carefully check the eligibility list and follow the instructions issued by MCC for the counselling process. The official MCC website has also listed a notice regarding the reopening of the CW portal.