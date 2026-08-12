NEET PG 2026: Received Wrong Test-City SMS? NBEMS Issues Clarification

NEET PG 2026 City Slip: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has clarified that some candidates received incorrect test-city information via SMS due to technical issues. The board has now sent the correct test-city details to the affected candidates via SMS and email. The updated information is also available on the applicant portal on the official NBEMS website. Candidates are advised to rely only on the test-city details available on the applicant portal and refer to the official NBEMS websites for authentic information.

"Due to some technical issues, the test city informed to some candidates through SMS was incorrect. SMS and Emails indicating correct test city allotted have been sent thereafter. The correct details of test city are also published in applicant portal of all candidates at NBEMS website," the official notification stated.

NBEMS also cautioned candidates against relying on fake websites or misinformation. "Always rely on official communications from NBEMS. Beware of fake websites and misinformation. Visit NBEMS websites for authentic updates," the board said.

NEET PG 2026 Test-City Intimation Slip

NBEMS released the NEET PG 2026 test-city intimation slip on August 11, informing candidates about the cities allotted to them for the postgraduate medical entrance examination.

The NEET PG 2026 examination will be conducted in computer-based mode on August 30, 2026, at examination centres across the country. The test-city intimation slip is issued before the admit card and contains information about the city allotted to each candidate.

The NEET PG 2026 application process began on July 1 and concluded on July 21. The result is scheduled to be declared by September 30, 2026.

How To Download NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip

Candidates can download their NEET PG 2026 city intimation slip by following these steps:

Visit the official NBEMS website.

Click on the relevant link for the NEET PG 2026 city intimation slip.

Enter the required login credentials.

Download the city intimation slip.

Save a copy for future reference.

Details Mentioned On NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip

The NEET PG 2026 city intimation slip is expected to contain the following details:

Candidate's name

Application number

Roll number

Examination date and time

Examination city

NEET PG 2026: Courses And Seats Covered

NEET PG 2026 will be conducted for admission to Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), and postgraduate diploma courses for the 2026-27 academic session.

The examination covers admissions to:

All India 50% quota seats across all States and Union territories of India

State quota seats across all States and Union territories of India

Private medical colleges, institutions, universities and deemed universities across the country

Armed Forces Medical Services institutions

Post-MBBS Diplomate of National Board (DNB) courses

Direct six-year Doctorate of National Board (DrNB) courses

Post-MBBS NBEMS Diploma courses

Candidates should regularly check the official NBEMS websites for further updates and ensure that they rely only on the latest information available on their applicant portal.