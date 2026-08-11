Ex-Deloitte Manager Stole 423 Company Laptops To Fund Stock Market Trading

A former Deloitte IT manager has been remanded in custody after appearing before a Hong Kong court on charges linked to the alleged theft of company laptops that were reportedly sold to fund stock trading activities. According to the South China Morning Post, the former employee is accused of stealing laptops belonging to the professional services firm and selling them to raise money for personal stock market investments. Prosecutors told the court that the alleged offences took place while he was employed in Deloitte's information technology department.

The court heard that the man allegedly removed hundreds of laptops from the company without authorisation and later sold them for profit. Bank records showed that Ho received more than HK$458,000 (around Rs 55 lakh) from the sales, with investigators alleging that the money was funnelled into stock trading that ultimately resulted in heavy losses.

According to SCMP, during the hearing, the defendant was not required to enter a plea. Defence counsel told the court that he was ashamed of his actions and had attempted suicide a day before turning himself in to authorities.

The court also heard that the defendant had been under considerable personal and family-related stress. His wife had experienced postnatal depression, while his father was undergoing treatment after surgery for lung cancer.

The case was adjourned, and the former manager was remanded in custody pending sentencing. Deputy Judge Minnie Wat Lai-man is scheduled to deliver the sentence on August 21.

The case has drawn attention in Hong Kong due to allegations involving the theft of company assets and their alleged use to finance personal stock market trades. Theft carries a maximum penalty of 10 years' imprisonment in Hong Kong, though the maximum sentence is seven years when the case is heard in the District Court.