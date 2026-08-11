Watch: Flash Flood In Uttarakhand Washes Away Vehicles After Bridge Collapse

A yellow excavator struggling to hold its ground amid raging muddy waters, debris crashing down a mountain stream and a pickup vehicle being swept away by the torrent.

Dramatic visuals emerging from Uttarakhand's Niti Valley capture the scale of destruction caused by a flash flood that struck the region after a bridge over the Tamak Nala was washed away, severing connectivity to several remote villages in Chamoli district.

The 90-second video from Monday shows muddy floodwater and debris surging across a road, engulfing the area as water gushes down with force. A yellow excavator standing on the road appears to shift due to the pressure of the floodwaters, while a white pickup vehicle caught in the deluge is seen being carried away.

The visuals surfaced a day after a massive surge of water mixed with mud rushed downstream through the Tamak Nala and slammed into a metal bridge in Chamoli's Niti Valley. Within seconds, the force of the flood uprooted the bridge, disrupting connectivity across the high-altitude region.

History Of Natural Disasters

Chamoli has a long history of natural disasters, with extreme weather events repeatedly damaging lives and infrastructure. On Monday, heavy rain triggered a sudden surge of water and debris in the Tamak Nala, washing away the bridge built over it.

According to local accounts, people present in the area managed to escape, while some vehicles were swept away by the powerful flow of water and debris. The incident triggered panic among residents and workers in the area.

The bridge falls under the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and is strategically important as it provides connectivity towards the India-Tibet border region.

A similar incident was reported in October 2025 when floodwaters in the stream washed away a bridge. Locals say bridges at the site have been washed away more than three times over the years.

The bridge collapse has affected connectivity to around a dozen villages, including Jumma, Jhelam, Kosha, Malari, Kailashpur, Mehragaon, Farkiya, Bampa, Gamshali, Niti, Dronagiri, Kaga and Garpakk.

BRO Driver Reported Missing

Officials also said a BRO driver has been reported missing following the incident.

After information about the flood reached authorities, teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were dispatched to the affected area along with officials from the Joshimath tehsil administration.

Chamoli District Magistrate Vivek Prakash said search operations for the missing driver are underway and losses suffered by residents in the surrounding areas are also being assessed.

Authorities have urged people living near rivers and streams to remain alert in view of continuing heavy rainfall in the upper reaches.