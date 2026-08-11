NEET PG 2026 City Slip To Be Out Today, Here's How To Download

NEET PG 2026 City Slip Live Updates: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to release the NEET PG 2026 exam city intimation slip today, according to the official schedule. Once released, candidates will be able to download their city slip from the official website, natboard.edu.in. The city intimation slip contains details about the city allotted to candidates for the examination. The exam will be held on August 30, 2026, in computer-based mode at examination centres across the country.

The city intimation slip is released before the admit card. The NEET PG application process began on July 1 and ended on July 21. The result is scheduled to be declared by September 30.

How To Download NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip?

Candidates can download their city slips by following these steps:

Visit the official NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in.

Select the relevant city intimation slip download link.

Enter the required credentials.

Download the NEET PG city intimation slip.

Save a copy for future reference.

Details On NEET PG City Intimation Slip 2026

The following details are expected to be available on the NEET PG 2026 city intimation slip:

Candidate name

Application number

Roll number

Exam date and time

Exam city

NEET PG 2026: Courses And Seats Covered

NEET PG 2026 is conducted for admission to MD, MS, and PG Diploma courses for the academic session 2026-27. The examination covers admission to:

All India 50% quota seats for all States and Union territories of India

State quota seats for all States and Union territories of India

All private medical colleges, institutions, universities, and deemed universities across the country

Armed Forces Medical Services institutions

Post-MBBS DNB courses, Direct 6-year DrNB courses, and Post-MBBS NBEMS Diploma courses

Medical Institutions Not Covered Under NEET PG Centralised Admissions

The following medical institutions are not covered under centralised admissions for MD/MS seats through NEET PG:

AIIMS, New Delhi, and other AIIMS

PGIMER, Chandigarh

JIPMER, Puducherry

NIMHANS, Bengaluru

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram

No state government or private medical college/university shall conduct a separate entrance examination for admission to MD, MS or PG Diploma courses for the 2026-27 admission session.