Delhi Woman Says Rapido Rider Arrived In Car Despite Booking Bike, Asked Her To Get In: "Was Scary"

A Delhi-based consultant has shared a disturbing account of a late-night Rapido ride, alleging that the rider she booked on a bike arrived in a car and repeatedly asked her to get inside. According to her account, she booked a Rapido bike at around 11:07 pm from Gate 4 of Sector 16 Noida Metro station. The app showed the rider's name as Anmol Mishra and the vehicle as a Hero Splendour.

She was speaking to the rider over the phone because he had initially gone to Gate 3 instead of Gate 4. A few minutes later, a Maruti Ritz arrived at the spot. She said she was confused because she had booked a bike but soon realised that the person in the car was the same man she had been speaking to on the phone.

However, she alleged that he did not match the photograph shown for the rider on the app. The man reportedly told her that his bike had broken down and that he had come in a car instead. He then asked her to get into the vehicle.

"I said no. He kept insisting. At that point, I got scared and started shouting at him. He then said, “Okay, I'm going,” and said he would cancel the ride. But I was the one who eventually cancelled the ride. The car then went a little ahead of the metro gate and stopped there," Moni Shandilya wrote on LinkedIn.

She said she cancelled the ride herself and admitted that she did not manage to take a screenshot of the booking or photograph the car and the person at the time. She explained that she was too frightened and focused only on getting home safely.

She also stressed that her concern was about passenger safety in general and not limited to women, saying anyone could feel vulnerable if the person arriving did not match the details shown on the app. "And I'm not saying this is only about women. If a man had been in the same situation, I don't think it would have been safe for him either. I understand that Rapido & Rapido Support calls after a ride is completed, especially at night, to check if the passenger reached safely. But this situation was scary, and the concern was before I even reached home," she added.

See the post here:

Moni urged Rapido to investigate the ride, verify what happened and take appropriate action against the person involved. She said she was safe but hoped the incident would be taken seriously to prevent a similar situation from happening to someone else.

Rapido's Response

Rapido Support responded to the post and said it understood the seriousness of the complaint. The company said the alleged behaviour was unacceptable and did not meet its service standards. "We understand how concerning and unsafe this situation must have felt, especially when the person who arrived did not match the rider details shown on the app. Customer safety is our top priority, and we take such concerns very seriously," the company wrote.

In another comment, Rapido said it had taken immediate action against the reported captain's account and had initiated measures aimed at preventing similar incidents in the future. The company further said it was strengthening its monitoring systems through customer feedback, ride reviews and vehicle-related checks, with the aim of improving passenger safety and service quality.