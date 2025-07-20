NEET PG City Intimation Slip To Be Released Tomorrow, Admit Card On July 31

NEET PG 2025 City Intimation Slips: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the city intimation slip for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) Postgraduate (PG) tomorrow, July 21, 2025. Candidates who submitted the city choices will be provided the intimation slip on their registered email id.

The test city will be released tomorrow containing only the allotted city, not the exact location of the centre. The exact venue will be specified in the admit card which will be released on July 31, 2025.

The NEET Postgraduate 2025 exam is scheduled to be held on August 3, 2025 in a single shift.

Recently, NBEMS issued a notice advising candidates appearing for the NEET PG 2025 examination to stay vary of the fake notices issued in the board's name.

The fake notices, usually from social media, email and SMS contained misleading information and fake promises of assistance in the exams.

"Unscrupulous agents or touts may make false and bogus claims to candidates using spoofed content in the name of NBEMS for phishing," the notice reads. "Candidates are hereby advised not to be allured or misled by such individuals making fake promises of help through forged documents or messages."

NBEMS clarified that students must not trust any source of information but only the notices, information released on the official website, natboard.edu.in. From July 2020, all notices released by the NBEMS contain a QR code that leads users to the original document on the official website, upon scanning.