"Faith In Truth, Law Unwavering": Gautam Adani On US Court Dismissing Charges

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Tuesday welcomed a US court's decision to dismiss criminal charges against him, saying he had "deep respect for the judicial process."

In a post on X, Adani wrote, "I welcome the US court's decision with humility and deep respect for the judicial process. Throughout this challenging period, our faith in truth, fairness and the rule of law remained unwavering. My deepest gratitude to those who never lost faith in us, in the system and in India's capacity for justice. We will continue doing what matters: building for our nation, creating value that outlasts us and serving a purpose larger than ourselves. That is our commitment. Jai Hind."

I welcome the US court's decision with humility and deep respect for the judicial process.

Throughout this challenging period, our faith in truth, fairness and the rule of law remained unwavering.

My deepest gratitude to those who never lost faith in us, in the system and in…

— Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) August 10, 2026

According to Reuters, on Monday US District Judge Nicholas Garaufis of the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York, dismissed criminal charges against Gautam and Sagar Adani.

The judge's decision to grant federal prosecutors' the right to withdraw the charges came after he inquired into their reasons for doing so.

While dismissing the charges against Adani, the Judge said he was satisfied that the reported investment pledge by the Adani Group did not influence the Justice Department's decision. He also noted that judges have a limited role in reviewing federal prosecutors' decisions to seek dismissal of charges.

The case against Gautam Adani and others had alleged a bribery scheme linked to solar power contracts in India which further allegedly misled US investors. In May this year the US DoJ had moved to dismiss these charges following which the US Court of the Eastern District of New York has sought a reply from the DoJ. With that reply cementing the US DoJ's position, legal experts argue that the Judge in all likelihood would back the DoJ stand.

Earlier on July 4, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) has told thel judge that the criminal case against Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani and other defendants "should never have been brought," urging the court to permanently dismiss all charges while arguing that the prosecution was legally weak, largely centred on India, and no longer served the interests of justice.

In a detailed filing submitted to the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York, the DOJ defended its earlier request to dismiss the case with prejudice after the court sought a fuller explanation for the move. The department said that after an extensive review, "the decision to seek dismissal was not a close call."

The DOJ said the case was overwhelmingly connected to India, noting that the allegations involved "several Indians... allegedly tried to bribe other Indians... to get Indian contracts to provide Indian electricity to Indians in India."

It added that "the United States pretending to be the world police can cause diplomatic strife and also wastes resources better spent on domestic concerns. India can better manage its internal systems than can prosecutors in Brooklyn and Washington."

Separately, the DOJ said the securities fraud charges against Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani lacked a sound legal foundation, stating, "The securities charges should never have been brought." It argued that the alleged conduct occurred almost entirely in India and that the case faced significant jurisdictional hurdles under US securities laws.

The filing also rejected media reports suggesting the dismissal was linked to proposed investments by the Adani Group in the United States. "I would have sought dismissal of the securities charges regardless of any mentions of investments," Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General R Trent McCotter wrote, adding that "the mention of potential investments could not have played any role."

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