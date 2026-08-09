NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip Soon: Check Expected Date And Steps To Download

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences is expected to release the NEET PG 2026 city intimation slip soon. Candidates who have registered for the postgraduate medical entrance exam can download it from the official website. The city intimation slip is likely to be issued on August 11, 2026, as per the scheduled timeline. Candidates can log in using their registration details and check the city allotted for their exam, once released. The city slip will help candidates plan their travel and accommodation before the examination.

How To Download NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip?

The following are the steps to download the city intimation slip from the official website:

Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in.

Open the NEET PG 2026 section.

Click on the city intimation slip link.

Enter the required login details.

Submit the details to view the allotted city.

Download and save the slip for future use.

Candidates should check their personal and examination details after downloading the slip.

NEET PG 2026 Exam Date And Important Details

The NEET PG 2026 exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 30, 2026, in computer-based test mode. The examination will have 180 questions. It is divided into five timed sections with a total duration of 3.5 hours.

The city intimation slip will only indicate the examination city. The exact centre address and other reporting instructions will be provided through the admit card.

The NEET PG 2026 admit card is expected to be issued separately on August 27. Candidates should therefore keep checking the official NBEMS website for both updates.