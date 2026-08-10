NEET PG 2026 City Slip Tomorrow? Here's What To Expect As Per New Rules

NEET PG 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to issue the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Postgraduate (PG) 2026 exam city slip on August 11, 2026, as announced in the official notification. The exam body will inform the test cities to candidates through its official portal, nbe.edu.in. The NEET PG 2026 exam is scheduled for August 30, as per the official calendar. Candidates must also note that the medical board will likely release the NEET admit cards on August 27.

The NEET PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance exam for admission to various MD, MS, and PG Diploma courses. NEET applicants must note that the exam body announced various reforms earlier this month. As per the new rules, candidates were given an expanded choice of test locations, requiring them to select three state preferences, with the correspondence state as the mandatory first preference, facilitating allotment of centres closer to their place of residence.

The medical body had stated that NEET PG 2026 test city intimation will be issued nearly three weeks before the examination, enabling candidates to plan their travel and accommodation well in advance.

As per the newly introduced reforms, the NEET Postgraduate exam has been rationalised to 180 questions to be answered in 210 minutes, providing candidates with more time per question while maintaining the overall examination duration.

READ MORE | NEET PG 2026: 12.5% More Candidates Than Last Year, Check Multi-Layered Security Plan

Medical aspirants must note that qualifying the NEET PG exam is mandatory for entry to MD, MS, and PG Diploma courses under various universities and institutions in the country. The exam is mandatory even for foreign nationals seeking admission in medical courses in India.