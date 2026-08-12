NEET PG 2026: Fix These Errors By August 15 Or Risk Application Rejection

NEET PG 2026 Application Correction: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has opened the final correction window for NEET PG 2026 candidates whose photographs, signatures and/or thumb impressions do not comply with the prescribed image-upload guidelines. Candidates who have not uploaded their images as per the prescribed instructions can rectify them during the final Selective Edit Window, which will remain open from August 12 at 1 PM to August 15 at 11:55 PM.

Candidates who fail to rectify the incorrect images within this window may have their applications rejected. No further opportunity will be provided to correct the images.

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The NBEMS has already informed candidates via email about the status of their rejected images.

"Following the closure of the selective edit window on 10-08-2026, it has been noted that several NEET-PG 2026 candidates have not uploaded their photographs, signatures and/or thumb impressions as per prescribed image upload instructions. Such candidates are being granted a final opportunity to rectify their images between August 12, 1 PM to August 15, 11:55 PM; failure to rectify these during the 'Selective Edit Window' may result in the cancellation of their applications," the NBEMS stated in an official notice.

NEET PG 2026 Image Correction: What Candidates Need To Do

Candidates must ensure that their photographs, signatures, and thumb impressions meet the image-upload requirements specified by the NBEMS.

They can check the approval or rejection status of their photographs by logging in to the NBEMS website using their credentials.

Candidates are also advised to ensure that the email address and mobile number provided in their NEET PG 2026 application form remain active until the completion of the examination, and the associated counselling and admission process.

NEET PG 2026 Image Upload Guidelines

The NBEMS has advised all NEET PG 2026 candidates to carefully read the image-upload instructions provided on pages 110 to 127 of the NEET PG 2026 Information Bulletin.

Samples of rejected images are provided on pages 120 to 127 of the Information Bulletin to help candidates understand the reasons their images may have been rejected and avoid making similar errors while uploading the corrected images.

Candidates who have been asked to rectify their images are advised to complete the correction within the specified deadline, as this is the final opportunity to do so.

List of candidates who are required to correct their images in their NEET-PG 2026 applications