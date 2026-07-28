NEET PG 2026 Application Correction Window Closes Today, Exam On August 30

NEET PG 2026 Application Correction: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the application correction window for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2026 today. Candidates who have not yet made changes to their application forms can do so by visiting the official website, natboard.edu.in.

According to the information bulletin, for applications with successful fee payment, candidates may edit any information or upload revised documents, except their name, nationality, email ID, mobile number, Aadhaar details, correspondence address, and test state preferences.

As per the official schedule, candidates will be able to rectify deficient or incorrect images, including photographs, signatures, and thumb impressions, through the Image Scrutiny tab from July 31 to August 8.

NEET PG 2026 Correction Window: Steps To Edit Application Form

Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

Click on the 'Examinations' section and select 'NEET PG'.

Click on 'Applicant Login'.

Sign in using your credentials.

Make the permitted changes and click 'Save & Next'.

Review the modified application form and submit it.

Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

NEET PG 2026: Important Dates

City intimation slip: August 11

Admit card: August 27

Examination: August 30

Result and cut-off: Likely by September 30

NEET PG 2026: Exam Pattern

The NEET PG 2026 question paper will consist of 180 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) carrying a total of 720 marks. Candidates will have 3 hours and 30 minutes to complete the examination.

NEET PG 2026: Marking Scheme

According to the marking scheme, candidates will receive four marks for every correct answer, while one mark will be deducted for each incorrect response. No marks will be awarded or deducted for unanswered questions.