NEET PG 2026 Correction Window Opens; Check City Slip, Admit Card Release Date

NEET PG 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has opened the application correction window for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2026. Candidates who wish to make changes to their application forms can do so by visiting the official website, natboard.edu.in, until July 28.

Candidates can edit details such as their date of birth, gender, category (SC/ST/OBC/General), PwD status, EWS status, and academic qualifications. However, they will not be allowed to modify their name, category, email ID, nationality, exam city, or mobile number.

According to the official schedule, candidates will be able to rectify deficient or incorrect images, including photographs, signatures, and thumb impressions, through the Image Scrutiny tab from July 31 to August 8.

NEET PG 2026 Correction Window: Steps To Edit The Application Form

Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

Click on the 'Examinations' section and select 'NEET PG'.

Click on 'Applicant Login'.

Sign in using your credentials.

Make the permitted changes and click 'Save & Next'.

Review the modified application form and submit it.

Download and save a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

NEET PG 2026: Important Dates

City intimation slip: August 11

Admit card: August 27

Examination: August 30

Result and cut-off: Likely By September 30

NEET PG 2026: Exam Pattern

The NEET PG 2026 question paper will consist of 180 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) carrying a total of 720 marks. Candidates will be given 3 hours and 30 minutes to complete the examination.

NEET PG 2026: Marking Scheme

As per the marking scheme, candidates will receive four marks for every correct answer. One mark will be deducted for each incorrect response. No marks will be awarded or deducted for unanswered or unattempted questions.