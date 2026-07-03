NEET PG 2026: Check Registration Deadline, Exam Date, Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme

NEET PG 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is accepting online applications for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2026. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official NBEMS website until July 28. The entrance examination for admission to MD, MS, PG Diploma, DNB and DrNB programmes for the 2026-27 academic session will be conducted in a single shift on August 30, while the results will be declared by September 30.

Application fee and submission process

Candidates can submit their applications only through the NBEMS website. The application fee is Rs 3,500 for General, OBC, and EWS candidates, and Rs 2,500 for SC, ST, and PwBD candidates. NBEMS has clarified that the application fee will neither be refunded nor carried forward under any circumstances, and submitted application forms cannot be withdrawn.

Important Dates

Last date to apply: July 28, 2026

Image correction window: July 31 to August 10, 2026

City intimation slip: August 11, 2026

Admit card: August 27, 2026

Exam date: August 30, 2026

Result declaration: By September 30, 2026

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for NEET PG 2026, candidates must:

Hold an MBBS degree or a provisional MBBS pass certificate recognised under the provisions of the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act, 2019, and the Post Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023.

Have completed their one-year compulsory internship or be likely to complete it on or before September 30, 2026.

Examination Pattern

NEET PG 2026 will be conducted in English only and will consist of 180 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Each question will have four response options, and candidates must choose the most appropriate answer.

The examination duration will be 3 hours and 30 minutes.

Marking Scheme

Correct answer: +4 marks

Incorrect answer: −1 mark

Unattempted question: 0 marks

Candidates will also have the option to mark questions for review during the examination. Questions marked for review will be evaluated according to the prescribed marking scheme.

Section-Wise Paper Pattern

The question paper will be divided into five time-bound sections-Group A, B, C, D and E-with 36 questions in each section.

Each section will be allotted 42 minutes. Candidates will not be allowed to move to the next section before the allotted time ends, nor will they be able to revisit or modify responses from a completed section. The next section will begin automatically once the time for the previous section expires.

Exam Day Schedule

Entry to examination centre begins: 7:00 am

Entry closes: 8:45 am

Candidate login and instructions: 8:50 am

Examination begins: 9:00 am

Examination ends: 12:30 pm

Why Is NEET PG Conducted?

NEET PG is the single eligibility-cum-ranking entrance examination for admission to MD, MS, and PG Diploma programmes in medical colleges across India. It is also mandatory for admission to Post MBBS DNB, Direct 6-year DrNB, and Post MBBS NBEMS Diploma courses. Foreign nationals seeking admission to postgraduate medical courses in India are also required to qualify for NEET PG.

The examination is conducted for admission to:

All India 50% quota seats

State quota seats in all states and Union Territories

Private medical colleges, deemed universities, and other participating institutions

Armed Forces Medical Services institutions

Post MBBS DNB, Direct DrNB and NBEMS Diploma courses

Institutions Not Covered Through NEET PG Counselling

The following institutions do not participate in the centralised NEET PG admission process for MD/MS seats:

AIIMS, New Delhi and other AIIMS

PGIMER, Chandigarh

JIPMER, Puducherry

NIMHANS, Bengaluru

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram

Advisory For Candidates

NBEMS has advised candidates to carefully read the Information Bulletin and follow all instructions before submitting the online application form. Aspirants have also been cautioned against sharing their personal information, login credentials, OTPs, examination documents, admit cards, scorecards or any other sensitive information with third parties or unauthorised agencies.

The NEET PG 2026 result will be published on the official NBEMS website by September 30, 2026.