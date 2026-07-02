NEET PG 2026 Registration: Step-by-Step Guide To Complete Your Application, Important Guidelines

NEET PG 2026 Registration: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has commenced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Postgraduate (PG) 2026 registration on Wednesday. The NEET PG application process involves registration, filling in details, uploading documents, and paying the registration fee. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website, natboard.edu.in, to fill out the NEET PG 2026 application form. As per the official announcement, the registration window is open till July 21, 2026.

The NBEMS has advised all NEET aspirants to go through the application rules, image uploading instructions and user manual before filling out the NEET PG online application form. Candidates must also check their eligibility to appear for the NEET Postgraduate exam before applying.

Steps To Submit NEET PG Application Form

As per official guidelines, candidates must follow the given steps, in sequence, to fill out the online application form.

Fill in the registration form for obtaining the user ID and password. Upon creating a profile, the candidate will receive a user ID and password on their registered email ID and mobile number. Using these credentials, one can login as a registered applicant to fill the application form. Fill out the application form, including personal details, qualification details, test state selection and upload the applicable documents. Candidates must submit their latest photographs, signature and thumb impression. Pay the required application fee. Applicants are advised to print the filled application form with transaction ID printed on it.

The medical body has advised candidates to enter the Aadhaar number with utmost care. The NEET PG 2026 exam will be held on August 30, 2026, according to the official notification.

As per the official document, applicants must ensure that the information provided by them is factually correct and supported by documents. As per the official guidelines, applications of candidates producing false or fabricated information or records will not be considered and such candidates will be further debarred from appearing in the future examinations conducted by the NBEMS.